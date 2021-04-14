Three Village Garden Club resumes workshops

The Three Village Garden Club will resume its design and horticulture workshops at the Setauket Neighborhood House, 95 Main Street in Setauket next week. The free socially distant workshops will begin at 10 a.m. and be held on the 2nd and 3rd Tuesday of each month. Masks are mandatory. The schedule is as follows:

April 20 — Floral Design Workshop: Mono-Botanic Design

April 27 — Horticulture Workshop: Foolproof Hydrangeas

May 18 — Floral Design Workshop: Creative Underwater Design

May 25 — Horticulture Workshop: Living Lands — Living Lands Environmental Designs

June 15 — Floral Design Workshop: Characteristics of Creative Design and Creative Mass Design

For further information or to register, please call 631-813-5390 or email [email protected]