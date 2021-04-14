PJS/Terryville chamber hosts daffodil & plant sale

The Port Jefferson Station/Terryville Chamber of Commerce and Old Town Blooms will host a Daffodil and Plant Sale at the Chamber Train Car, corner of Nesconset Highway and Route 112, Port Jefferson Station on Saturday, April 17 and Saturday, April 24 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. $10 per plant. While there, register for the virtual Great Daffodil Dash and pick up daffodil pins and patches. For more information, call 631-821-1313.