Three Village Chamber of Commerce honors exceptional members at awards dinner

The Three Village Chamber of Commerce annual awards dinner on June 15 was a night of celebration.

The 2022-23 chamber board was sworn in by Valerie Cartright, New York State Supreme Court justice and former Town of Brookhaven councilwoman.

This year, for outstanding service to the entire chamber, the Member of the Year award was presented to Colette Frey-Bitzas. She has been a member of the chamber for more than 15 years, according to a press release from the chamber.

“She has volunteered countless hours while serving as second vice president and as chair of the programing committee,” the press release continued. “Being aware of the needs of our business community, she has led the program committee to host programs that are of value to the chamber members. During COVID she made sure members stayed connected through regular Zoom meetings, many of which focused on the challenges business faced during that unprecedented time.”

Frey-Bitzas is financial planning director at PPS Advisors. She also serves as co-chair of Three Village Industry Advisory Board which provides opportunities for Ward Melville High School students to meet with local business leaders. She is a member of the Stony Brook Hospital Compliance & Audit Committee of the Governing Body and is an adjunct professor at Molloy College.

The event held at the Three Village Inn in Stony Brook also included the presentation of the Roy Dragotta Award to attorney Ron Lavita for outstanding commitment to and participation in the chamber. The award is named after the chamber founder.

The Harold Pryor Award for community service was awarded to Joan Dickinson, assistant vice president of community relations at Stony Brook University. Pryor was the former president of the United Transportation Union representing Long Island Rail Road trainmen. He became chamber president in 1978.

— Rita J. Egan