Three Village Chamber of Commerce honors exceptional members at awards dinner

Joan Dickinson winner of the Harold Pryor Award with Kara Hahn, Ed Miller, Joan Dickinson, Steve Englebright, Charlie Lefkowitz, Gloria Rocchio and Ken Kronke. Photo from TVCC
NYS Assemblyman Steve Englebright congratulates Ron Lavita, winner of the Roy Dragota Award. Photo by Leah Dunaief
NYS Assemblyman Steve Englebright congratulates Ron Lavita, winner of the Roy Dragota Award. Photo from TVCC
Suffolk County Legislator Kara Hahn with Ron Lavita. Photo by Leah Dunaief
Colette Frey-Bitzas was the recipient of this year’s Three Village Chamber of Commerce Member of the Year award. Photo by Leah Dunaief
Suffolk County Legislator Kara Hahn with Colette Frey-Bitzas. Photo by Leah Dunaief
Suffolk County Legislator Kara Hahn presents a proclamation to Stony Brook University’s Joan Dickinson. Photo by Leah Dunaief
Three Village Chamber of Commerce annual awards dinner. Photo by Leah Dunaief
From left, Andy Polan, Nicole Sarne, John Tsunis Susie Kaiserman, Michael Ardolino, Steve Englebright, Kara Hahn, Colette Frey-Bitzas, Ken Kronke, Charlie Lefkowitz, Ed Miller, Leah Dunaief, Ron Lavita, David Prestia and Carmine Inserra. Photo from TVCC
From left, David Prestia, Susie Kaiserman , Andy Polan, John Tsunis, Carmine Inserra, Michael Ardolino, Ken Kronke, Nicole Sarno, Colette Frey Bitzas, Ron Lavita, Charlie Lefkowitz, Gloria Rocchio, Judge Valerie Cartright. Photo from TVCC

The Three Village Chamber of Commerce annual awards dinner on June 15 was a night of celebration.

The 2022-23 chamber board was sworn in by Valerie Cartright, New York State Supreme Court justice and former Town of Brookhaven councilwoman.

This year, for outstanding service to the entire chamber, the Member of the Year award was presented to Colette Frey-Bitzas. She has been a member of the chamber for more than 15 years, according to a press release from the chamber.

“She has volunteered countless hours while serving as second vice president and as chair of the programing committee,” the press release continued. “Being aware of the needs of our business community, she has led the program committee to host programs that are of value to the chamber members. During COVID she made sure members stayed connected through regular Zoom meetings, many of which focused on the challenges business faced during that unprecedented time.”

Frey-Bitzas is financial planning director at PPS Advisors. She also serves as co-chair of Three Village Industry Advisory Board which provides opportunities for Ward Melville High School students to meet with local business leaders. She is a member of the Stony Brook Hospital Compliance & Audit Committee of the Governing Body and is an adjunct professor at Molloy College.

The event held at the Three Village Inn in Stony Brook also included the presentation of the Roy Dragotta Award to attorney Ron Lavita for outstanding commitment to and participation in the chamber. The award is named after the chamber founder.

The Harold Pryor Award for community service was awarded to Joan Dickinson, assistant vice president of community relations at Stony Brook University. Pryor was the former president of the United Transportation Union representing Long Island Rail Road trainmen. He became chamber president in 1978.

— Rita J. Egan

