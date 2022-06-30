Let’s Get Cooking: Sweet Country Coleslaw

Creamy coleslaw gets a healthy boost

Coleslaw is a staple of backyard cookouts and picnics. Coleslaw is considered a Dutch food, though there are mentions of a similar cabbage dish served in Ancient Rome. The word coleslaw is derived from the Dutch term “koolsla,” meaning “cabbage salad.” That’s not surprising, as the slaw is made primarily of shredded cabbage with a salad dressing or other condiment, usually vinaigrette or mayonnaise.

Today coleslaw can be found prepackaged at supermarkets, sold by the pound behind the deli counter, or it can be made at home with a few simple ingredients. It’s so versatile that it pairs well with anything from country cooking to ethnic delicacies. Those looking to lighten up coleslaw so it’s a little more nutritious can enjoy “Sweet Country Coleslaw,” courtesy of “Favorite Family Recipes: 43 Dishes for a Healthy Soul” (Publications International, Ltd.) by the American Heart Association.

Sweet Country Coleslaw

YIELD: Serves 4

INGREDIENTS:

2 tablespoons fat-free sour cream

1 tablespoon sugar

1 teaspoon sugar

1 tablespoon light mayonnaise

1 teaspoon cider vinegar

1⁄4 teaspoon celery seeds (optional)

1⁄8 teaspoon salt

1⁄8 teaspoon pepper

4 cups packaged, shredded cabbage and carrot mix

DIRECTIONS:

1. In a medium bowl, whisk together all the ingredients except the cabbage and carrot. 2. Stir in the cabbage and carrot mix until well coated. The mixture will be very thick. Let stand for 15 minutes before serving. The coleslaw will shrink in volume by about half during the standing time.