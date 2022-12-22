Three teens killed in Holtsville motor vehicle crash Police & FireTimes of Middle Country by Press Release - December 22, 2022 0 1 File photo Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a male teenage driver and two passengers in Holtsville on Dec. 21. Cem Gunes was driving a 2009 Infinity G37 northbound on Nicolls Road with a female and a male passenger, when the vehicle left the roadway by Division Street and crashed into a wooded area at 9:43 p.m. Gunes, 16, of Holtsville, Taylor Beltramini, 17, of Moriches, and a male passenger who has yet to be identified by police, were pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner. The vehicle was impounded for a safety check. The investigation is continuing. Detectives are asking anyone with information on this crash to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.