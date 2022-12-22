Raiyah Reed’s dominant performance leads Wolverines to victory over Smithtown CommunityKidsPhotographySportsTimes of Middle CountryTimes of Smithtown by Bill Landon - December 22, 2022 0 16 1 of 22 Newfield co-captain Madison Brooks shoots. Photo by Bill Landon Newfield freshman Celena Gregg shoots from the top of the key. Photo by Bill Landon Newfield sophomore Jessica Alba gets a shot off down low. Photo by Bill Landon Newfield freshman Celena Gregg shoots from the baseline. Photo by Bill Landon Newfield co-captain Raiyah Reed battles her way to the basket. Photo by Bill Landon Newfield co-captain Raiyah Reed takes flight. Photo by Bill Landon Newfield junior Jasmine Ricchetti scores. Photo by Bill Landon Smithtown East’s Bella DiGregorio lays up for two. Photo by Bill Landon Smithtown East’s Melanie Pappas shoots. Photo by Bill Landon Newfield freshman Celena Gregg drives the baseline. Photo by Bill Landon Smithtown East’s Angie Camarda drives the lane. Photo by Bill Landon Smithtown East’s Ava Mueller scores from the paint. Photo by Bill Landon Smithtown East’s Charlize Rosado shoots from the paint. Photo by Bill Landon Smithtown East’s Angie Camarda drains a three-pointer. Photo by Bill Landon Smithtown East’s Nicole Caputo shoots from from down low. Photo by Bill Landon Alumni Night at Newfield High School, where former players were invited to the floor at half time for a three-point shooting. Photo by Bill Landon Smithtown East’s Bella DiGregorio shoots. Photo by Bill Landon Smithtown East’s Ava Mueller scores from the paint. Photo by Bill Landon Smithtown East’s Angie Camarda shoots. Photo by Bill Landon Newfield freshman Celena Gregg scores. Photo by Bill Landon Newfield co-captain Raiyah Reed battles her way to the basket. Photo by Bill Landon Smithtown East’s Darcy DeBenedittis boxes out. Photo by Bill Landon It was the Raiyah Reed show Tuesday night at Newfield High School. The junior co-captain peppered the scoreboard with 13 field goals and a dozen free throws to top the scoring charts with 38 points, leading her team to a 55-47 victory over Smithtown East. Reed’s performance was the spark the Wolverines needed to notch their first win of the season in this Div. II matchup Dec. 20. It was also Alumni Night, with former players invited onto the court at halftime to shake off some rust, putting on a three-point shooting exhibition. Darcy DeBenedittis topped the scoring chart for Smithtown East with 14 points, and teammate Ava Mueller added 13. Newfield looks to score back-to-back victories when the team retakes the court in tournament play at Center Moriches High School Wednesday, Dec. 28, against Mount Sinai. Gametime is slated for 10:00 a.m. Smithtown East (1-3, 3-3) is back in action Friday, Dec. 23, when they’ll host Connetquot at 5 p.m. — Photos by Bill Landon