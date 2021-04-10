Three SCCC students awarded Prestigious SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Student Excellence

Three outstanding Suffolk County Community College students will be awarded the prestigious State University of New York (SUNY) Chancellor’s Award for Student Excellence at an April virtual ceremony.

The SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Student Excellence recognizes students for outstanding achievements and who best demonstrate the integration of SUNY excellence within many aspects of their lives, which must include three of the following areas: academics, leadership, campus involvement, community service, or the arts (creative performing).

“We are extremely proud and celebrate these exceptional students,” said Suffolk County Community College Interim President Louis Petrizzo. “Our students’ outstanding academic achievements, leadership and service, exemplify the very best our college has to offer.”

Suffolk County Community College’s SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Student Excellence recipients are:

Leeanna Rutigliano (pictured on left)

A Child Study Education major from Medford, Leeanna has a 4.0 grade point average and has earned Dean’s List recognition every semester for the last two years. Leeanna serves as President of Phi Theta Kappa’s Alpha Zeta Nu Chapter; is a Division 1 Finalist Oberndorf Scholar, and member of Suffolk’s College Choir.

Gabriella Hassildine (pictured in center)

A Liberal Arts General Studies major from Mattituck, Gabriella has a 4.0 grade point average and has earned Dean’s List recognition every semester for the last two years. Gabriella has served as president of the Music Club, president of the Honors Club, and as an Orientation Leader.

Amrita Deonanan (pictured on right)

A Business Administration major from Brentwood, Amrita has a 4.0 grade point average and has earned Dean’s List recognition every semester for the last two years. Amrita serves as a Peer Mentor, chief financial officer of the Student Government Association, and assistant editor of the Western Student Press.

The 2021 award ceremony will premiere live on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at 2:00pm at

https://system.suny.edu/university-life/student-excellence/.