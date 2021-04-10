Patriots douse Flaming Arrows

Ward Melville sophomore Jaedyn Scarlatos crosses in front of the cage against Sachem North April 8. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior forward Jess Winslow turns baseline in a 4-0 victory at home against Sachem North April 8. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior forward Jill Calaci with a shot on goal in a Div I victory at home against Sachem North April 8. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville Sophomore Jaedyn Scarlatos sets up a shot on goal in a 4-0 victory at home against Sachem April 8. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Jordyn Vonnes air dribbles up-field in a 4-0 victory at home against Sachem North April 8. Photo by Bill Landon
Sophomore forward Jaedyn Scarlatos in front of the cage in a 4-0 victory at home against Sachem North April 8. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Amanda Lee fires at the cage in a home game against Sachem North Photo by Bill Landon
Jess Winslow with a shot on goal for the Patriots in a Div I matchup at home April 8. Photo by Bill Landon
Sophomore forward Jaedyn Scarlatos drives by a defender in a 4-0 victory at home against Sachem North April 8. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville junior Izzy Paglia looks to pass inside against Sachem North in a Div I home game April 8. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Amanda Lee looks to pass at midfield for the Patriots in a home game against Sachem North. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville junior Courtney Quinn pushes up-field against Sachem North April 8. Photo by Bill Landon
Courtney Quinn with a clearing shot for the Patriots against Sachem North April 8. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Emily Brown fires at the cage in a Div I matchup at home April 8. Photo by Bill Landon
Jaedyn Scarlatos a sophomore for the Patriots rocks the box with her second goal against Sachem No. April 8. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville junior Izzy Paglia battles for possession against Sachem North in a Div I home game April 8. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Amanda Lee with a crossing pass midfield for the Patriots at home against Sachem North. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Amanda Lee breaks up-field for the Patriots in a home game against Sachem North. Photo by Bill Landon

The Ward Melville Patriots field hockey team showed why they sit atop the Division I leaderboard in a home game against Sachem North controlling the tempo of the game from the opening possession dowsing the Flaming Arrows, 4-0, April 8. 

Sophomore Jaedyn Scarlatos’ stick spoke first when her shot found the back of the box at the 4 minute, 21 second mark in the first quarter. Ward Melville senior forward Jill Calaci’s shot found its mark for the insurance goal as time expired in the third for a 2-0 lead. 

With 5 minutes and 18 seconds left in the game, Scarlatos struck again to put the Patriots out front by three. Sachem threatened briefly in the final minutes but the Patriots pressure was too much when Olivia McCulloch rocked the box in the final seconds to put the game away. 

Ward Melville senior Amanda Lee had an assist for the Patriots, and goalie Bella Ospitale, a junior, had three saves on the day. 

The win lifts the Patriots to 11-1 with two road games remaining before post season play begins April 16, where Patriots seeding earns them a bye in the opening round. In this COVID-compressed season, venues and times have yet to be determined. 

