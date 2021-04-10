Patriots douse Flaming Arrows

1 of 18

The Ward Melville Patriots field hockey team showed why they sit atop the Division I leaderboard in a home game against Sachem North controlling the tempo of the game from the opening possession dowsing the Flaming Arrows, 4-0, April 8.

Sophomore Jaedyn Scarlatos’ stick spoke first when her shot found the back of the box at the 4 minute, 21 second mark in the first quarter. Ward Melville senior forward Jill Calaci’s shot found its mark for the insurance goal as time expired in the third for a 2-0 lead.

With 5 minutes and 18 seconds left in the game, Scarlatos struck again to put the Patriots out front by three. Sachem threatened briefly in the final minutes but the Patriots pressure was too much when Olivia McCulloch rocked the box in the final seconds to put the game away.

Ward Melville senior Amanda Lee had an assist for the Patriots, and goalie Bella Ospitale, a junior, had three saves on the day.

The win lifts the Patriots to 11-1 with two road games remaining before post season play begins April 16, where Patriots seeding earns them a bye in the opening round. In this COVID-compressed season, venues and times have yet to be determined.