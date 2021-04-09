Staller Center to host gift planning webinar April 14

The Staller Center for the Arts and Stony Brook University, in partnership with Campolo, Middleton & McCormick, LLP, a Forbes Top Corporate Law Firm in America, presents a complimentary webinar titled G ift Planning on April 14 at 3:00 p.m. Join them for a comprehensive overview of planned giving and creating a vision to benefit you, your loved ones, and your charity.

Speakers:

Vincent Clark: Intermin Director of Planned Giving at Stony Brook University

Ashley Fetter: Assistant Director of Gift Planning at Stony Brook University

Martin S. Glass, Esq.: Elder Law Attorney at Campolo, Middleton & McCormick, LLP

Date: April 14, 2021

Time: 3:00 p.m.

The webinar is free but registration is required by visiting www.stallercenter.com/giving/

After registering, you will receive an email confirmation with instructions for joining the meeting.