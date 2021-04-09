Staller Center to host gift planning webinar April 14
The Staller Center for the Arts and Stony Brook University, in partnership with Campolo, Middleton & McCormick, LLP, a Forbes Top Corporate Law Firm in America, presents a complimentary webinar titled G
Speakers:
Vincent Clark: Intermin Director of Planned Giving at Stony Brook University
Ashley Fetter: Assistant Director of Gift Planning at Stony Brook University
Martin S. Glass, Esq.: Elder Law Attorney at Campolo, Middleton & McCormick, LLP
Date: April 14, 2021
Time: 3:00 p.m.
The webinar is free but registration is required by visiting www.stallercenter.com/giving/
After registering, you will receive an email confirmation with instructions for joining the meeting.