Three arrests made during Huntington Station foot spa raid

Suffolk County Police arrested three Flushing women during a raid at a Huntington Station foot spa on March 11.

In response to community complaints, Second Precinct Crime Section officers along with the Town of Huntington Fire Marshal and Town of Huntington Building Department conducted an investigation at

Cleopatra Foot Spa, located at 1783 New York Ave., at approximately 3 p.m.

Three women were arrested. The manager, Xiu Rong Lin, 61, was charged with alleged Criminal Nuisance 2nd Degree, a misdemeanor. Employees Xi Urong Lin, 32, and Xin Peng, 23, were charged with alleged Unauthorized Practice of a Profession, a felony, and Prostitution, a misdemeanor.

Multiple violations were issued by Town of Huntington officials. The three women will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on a later date.