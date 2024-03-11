Shea Baron receives Friends of St. Patrick scholarship award

The Friends of St. Patrick announced this year’s winner of the $1,000 scholarship to be Shea Baron from Shoreham-Wading River High School.

Shea is a third generation Shoreham-Wading River resident and will be attending Stony Brook University this coming fall.

Shea wrote an essay describing her love for St. Patrick’s Day and her lifelong experiences going to the Miller Place- Rocky Point annual parade.

Friends of St. Patrick was founded in 1949 by businessmen John M. Sullivan and George Faulkner, the Friends of St. Patrick launched their first Miller Place – Rocky Point St. Patrick’s Day parade on March 11, 1950.

Because of Shea’s dedication to her community and her faith The Friends of St. Patrick felt as though Shea certainly deserves this recognition Congratulations Shea Baron!