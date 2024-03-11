Wildcats tamed by Lady Kingsmen in county semifinal

By Bill Landon

A year ago, Shoreham-Wading River ended the Kings Park girls basketball season with an impressive win in the Suffolk County Class A final at Stony Brook University to earn the Wildcats their first-ever county championship.

At Centereach High School Feb. 28, Kings Park sought redemption in a rematch with SWR in the semifinal round, where the Lady Kingsmen ended the Wildcats season with a 48-34 victory.

Kings Park senior Ryan Currier topped the scoring chart with 13 points with teammates Emily Clemens and Gianna Zawol adding 11 points each.

A pair of sophomores led the way for the Wildcats where Kady Keegan banked 11 points and Leslie Jablonski netted 10.

— Photos by Bill Landon