The Wildcats tame the Warriors in tight game

Possession? Bill Landon photo
Possession? Bill Landon photo
Senior attack Ryan Meyers pushes up-field for the Warriors. Photo by Bill Landon Loose ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Senior attack Ryan Meyers looks for a cutter for the Warriors in a road game against Shoreham-Wading River. Photo by Bill Landon
Senior attack Ryan Meyers looks for a cutter for the Warriors in a road game against Shoreham-Wading River. Photo by Bill Landon
Senior attack Ryan Meyers shoots for the Warriors in a road game against Shoreham-Wading River. Photo by Bill Landon
Warriors' score. Bill Landon photo
Liam Gregorek fires at the cage for the Wildcats in a home game against Comsewogue. Photo by Bill Landon
Wildcats score. Photo by Bill Landon
Senior attack Ryan Meyers looks inside for the Warriors in a road game against Shoreham-Wading River. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue scores. Photo by Bill Landon
Liam Kershis fires at the cage for the Wildcats in a home game against Comsewogue. Photo by Bill Landon

By Bill Landon

If the Wildcats of Shoreham-Wading River were concerned that they trailed the Comsewogue Warriors by three goals to begin the second quarter, it was senior midfielder Ryan Wilson’s stick that breathed new life into the Wildcats offense by cutting the deficit to 4-2 in the Division II rivalry Wednesday night, March 27. 

SWR’s senior midfielder, Liam Gregorek, rattled off two unanswered goals to make it a new game at 4-4. Both teams traded goals, and retied the game at 6-6 with 2:53 left before the halftime break, which arrived with Shoreham leading 8-6 that became 11-9 after the third quarter. 

Comsewogue senior attack Dylan Rocchio split the pipes to open the final 12 minutes of play for the Warriors to trail the Wildcats 11-10. With eight minutes left in regulation, SWR’s Alex Kershis dished off the ball to Wilson who buried his shot for the insurance goal. Minutes later senior attackman Liam Kershis fired at the cage, hitting the top upright but the rebound hit his stick and he fired off his second shot for the score for Shoreham to lead by three. Comsewogue’s Ryan Meyers answered with five minutes left in regulation, but the Wildcats held on for the 13-11 victory at Thomas Cutinella Memorial Field.

Topping the scoring charts for the Wildcats was Liam Kershis with nine assists and one goal and Gregorek netted four. Jaden Galfano had nine saves in net.

Senior Meyers led the way for the Warriors with four goals and two assists, and teammates Rocchio, Doug Annicelli and Andrew Krieg each scored two goals apiece.

The win lifted the Wildcats to 2-0 in the early going and Comsewogue dropped to 1-1.                                    

