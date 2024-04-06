PJS Flagpole restoration is in full swing

Thanks to the generosity of StoneGate Landscape Construction and J.M. Troffa Hardscape, Mason & Building Supply, both of East Setauket, the repair of the patio/base for the new flagpole has begun.

On Oct. 11, 2023, a car accident caused serious damage to the flagpole located at the community corner at the Port Jefferson Station/Terryville Chamber of Commerce antique train car. The flagpole needed to be removed for repair. The removal, damage to the site, repair of the pole and landscaping falls squarely on the chamber of commerce. The insurance will not cover even a quarter of the tens of thousands of dollars needed.

The chamber has created a community restoration project for the flagpole corner. It has organized a fundraiser, selling large paver bricks that can be inscribed. Residents, individual organizations and businesses can easily participate, as the PJS/T Civic Association members have voted to do so.

If you wish to help, contact the PJS/T Chamber of Commerce for an order form: telephone 631-821-1313, or email [email protected] or visit the website at pjstchamber.com.