Theatre Three hosts screening of ‘A-HA: THE MOVIE’ on April 18

The Port Jefferson Documentary Series continues its Spring season with a screening of ‘A-HA: THE MOVIE’ at Theatre Three, 412 Main Street, Port Jefferson on April 18 at 7 p.m.

The music of Queen and the Velvet Underground instilled a sense of destiny in three teenagers living in a small town in 1970s Norway. That dream led to A-ha: the synth-pop trio featuring keyboardist Magne Furuholmen, vocalist Morten Harket, and guitarist Pål Waktaar-Savoy who burst onto the international scene with 1985’s “Take on Me,” buoyed by an iconic sketch-animation video by Irish-British director Steve Barron.

The band became global sensations and heartthrobs overnight, but it remained to be seen how they would adapt to their newfound fame. How would they follow their original dream: to make music? Featuring new interviews with the band and previously unreleased behind-the-scenes footage, A-HA, THE MOVIE delves into this very question. By following the band’s ups and downs—sojourns to post-punk-era England, their James Bond theme song for The Living Daylights thriller, and slow-simmering interpersonal rifts—Robsahm captures a band that constantly strove to challenge itself, never content to simply repeat earlier successes. The result is a moving story of creative intuition and invention.

Preceded by a special concert with singer-songwriter Bryan Gallo who will perform a curated set of Rock, Pop and New Wave Classics from the 1980’s at 6 p.m. and followed by a Q&A via Zoom with Director Thomas Robsahm. Tickets are $10 per person. Advance tiickets are available until April 18 at 6 p.m. at: portjeffdocumentaryseries.com/ticketsvenues or at the door cash only.