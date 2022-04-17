Daffodil Dash returns to Port Jefferson Station

By Joan Nickeson

Inspired by the beautification of Dutch parks filled with daffodil blooms, Old Town Blooms and the Port Jefferson Station/Terryville Chamber of Commerce are hosting the second annual Daffodil Dash. This hybrid event includes a virtual 5k and 10k, taking place now through the end of April.

The 1k Daffodil Dash fun run/walk/wheel has an in-person option with three trips around the Chamber Train Car Park on Saturday, April 23. Arrive at 9 a.m. for a 9:30 a.m. start. Virtual participants can upload their race times and photos as of April 16. The first 100 registrants receive a t-shirt and a Bloomer Buff. All race participants receive a Daffodil Dash medal. Profits go to community beautification by Old Town Blooms, and the Chamber Flag Fund.

April 23rd was chosen for the 1k Fun Run to commemorate both Earth Day and Arbor Day. Sunburst Tree Experts will be giving away tree saplings to the first 100 attendees this day. There will be also be free bicycle inspections and a shred event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sponsors also include Bass Electric, Buttercup’s Dairy, Christmas Decor, Coach Realty, Emerald Magic Lawn Care, Flushing Bank, Got Poison Ivy, Old Town Blooms, Suffolk Legislator Kara Hahn, Port Jefferson Physical Therapy, Sunburst Tree Experts, Team Perrone Realty, and TREK. The Chamber Train Car Park is located at the intersection of NYS Rte 112/Rte 347/Canal Road. Entrance is on Rose Avenue in Port Jefferson Station. For more information or to register, visit events.elitefeats.com/22daffodil or www.pjstchamber.com. Joan

Joan Nickeson is an active member of the PJS/Terryville community and community liaison to the PJS/T Chamber of Commerce.