Theatre Three announces cast call for ‘The Marvelous Wonderettes’
Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson will hold open auditions for Roger Bean’s “The Marvelous Wonderettes” on Tuesday, November 16, at 7 p.m. & Sunday, November 21, at 7 p.m.
Seeking four female-identifying performers (20’s to early 30’s). Prepare 32 bars from a pop song or ballad from the 1950s or 1960s; you may also sing a musical theatre piece, but please make it of the appropriate show style; bring sheet music in the proper key; accompanist provided. Be prepared to dance. Readings from the script. Bring headshot/resume if available. Callbacks to be determined. Stipend of $30/performance.
Read-through late November/early December. Rehearsals begin early January. Performances will be held from Feb. 19 to March 26, 2022.
For more information, call 631-928-9202 or visit www.theatrethree.com/auditions.html.