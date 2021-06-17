The Wine Connoisseur: Rosé wine — Something for everyone

By Bob Lipinski

Rosé wines are made in every grape-growing region of the world from a multitude of different red grapes. There is no “true” rosé wine color … there are thousands of red grapes, and each yields a slightly or dramatically different color when fermented. Rosé wines range in color from pale orange or pink to light or even deep garnet. Tastes vary from crisp and dry, flowery, floral, and fruity, and even sweet.

Most rosé wines are light-bodied, but some are medium-bodied with considerable flavor, tannin, and texture. Because of their lightness and mildness of taste, they can be served chilled and drunk young.

Rosé wines are usually made by allowing the skins of red grapes to come in contact with the juice for a brief time until the desired color is attained. Lesser used methods blend red and white grapes, or by blending red and white wines.

Rosé wines are great in warm or hot weather, indispensable in wine spritzers, can be served over ice, are an excellent alternative to White Zinfandel and are perfect with fresh fruits and cheese.

In today’s market, some of the best rosé wines are made in the sun-drenched region of Provence, in southern France, but other countries, especially Spain, Portugal, and Italy are making excellent rosé wines. There are many styles of rosé made in the US, especially in California, Oregon, Washington State, and New York.

Recently I tasted a few rosé wines made from different grapes and in various countries. My comments follow:

2020 Domaine Bousquet “Pinot Noir Rosé,” from Mendoza, Argentina. Made with organic grapes; it is salmon colored with a fresh, yet subtle bouquet of red berries… cranberry, raspberry, and strawberry. Flavor of peaches and a refreshingly crisp, tart-berry aftertaste.

2019 Marqués de Cáceres Rosé, Rioja, Spain. Blend of Tempranillo and Grenache grapes. Pale coral color with a bouquet of berries, peach, and licorice. Flavors of apple, citrus, and watermelon with a long aftertaste.

2020 Santi Infinito Bardolino Rosé, Veneto, Italy. Blend of Corvina, Rondinella, and Molinara grapes. A floral bouquet of watermelon, citrus, and candy apple. Flavors of red currants, strawberries, and wild spicy cherries.

2018 Château Mont-Redon “Côtes du Rhône” Rosé, Rhône Valley, France. Blend of Grenache and Syrah grapes. Perfumed aroma of a fruit salad, wild berries, and melon. Light-bodied with raspberry and strawberry flavors and a zesty aftertaste.

Bob Lipinski is the author of 10 books, including “101: Everything You Need To Know About Whiskey” and “Italian Wine & Cheese Made Simple” (available on Amazon.com). He consults and conducts training seminars on Wine, Spirits, and Food and is available for speaking engagements. He can be reached at www.boblipinski.com OR [email protected].