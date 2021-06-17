Northport lacrosse doubles its pleasure

Northport lacrosse doubles its pleasure

by -
0 4

Northport boys, girls win Suffolk County Titles at home on same day

1 of 22
Victory Formation for Northport as they defeat Ward Melville 8-6 for Suffolk County championship. Photo by Steven Zaitz
Rafe Carner. Photo by Steven Zaitz
Goaltender Andrew Tittmann and Tristan Triolo. Photo by Steven Zaitz
Goaltender Andrew Tittmann. Photo by Steven Zaitz
Coach Larry Cerasi gets a celebratory cooler shower. Photo by Steven Zaitz
Casey Fortunato takes control. Photo by Steven Zaitz
Casey Fortunato get triple teamed. Photo by Steven Zaitz
Jack Breckling behind the net. Photo by Steven Zaitz
Casey Fortunato celebrates his fourth quarter goal. Photo by Steven Zaitz
Casey Fortunato celebrates his fourth quarter goal. Photo by Steven Zaitz
Casey Fortunato celebrates his fourth quarter goal. Photo by Steven Zaitz
Michael Meyer advances the ball upfield. Photo by Steven Zaitz
Drew Miller and Casey Fortunato celebrate a Northport 4th quarter goal. Photo by Steven Zaitz
Jack Breckling celebrates his goal, to the disbelief of goalie Zachary Licavoli. Photo by Steven Zaitz
Jack Breckling celebrates his goal, to the disbelief of goalie Zachary Licavoli. Photo by Steven Zaitz
Dylan McNaughton and Ryan McCarthy celebrate McNaughton's third period goal. Photo by Steven Zaitz
Dylan McNaughton scores. Photo by Steven Zaitz
Ryan McCarthy looks for an open man. Photo by Steven Zaitz
Casey Fortunato charges upfield against Ward Melville. Photo by Steven Zaitz
Ward Melville's Chris Simonton goes airborne to score a first quarter goal against Northport's Andrew Tittman. Photo by Steven Zaitz
Ward Melville's Chris Simonton goes airborne to score a first quarter goal against Northport's Andrew Tittman. Photo by Steven Zaitz
Ward Melville's enthusiastic cheering section. They would go home disappointed. Photo by Steven Zaitz

By Steven Zaitz

The Northport Tigers boys lacrosse team joined their female counterparts by winning the Suffolk County championship on Wednesday, June 16. They beat Ward Melville by a score of 8-6

Casey Fortunato, Mike Meyer and Dylan McNaughton all scored two goals apiece as the Tigers overcame an early three goal deficit.  They will play Syosset on Saturday, July 19, in Bethpage for the Long Island High School Championship.

Earlier that same afternoon, the Northport Lady Tigers beat Smithtown East in a 9-8 thriller. Emma Demarco scored the winning goal with less than three minutes to go in the game. They will face the Nassau County champion Massapequa on Saturday as well.

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0 6

0 7

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply