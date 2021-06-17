Northport lacrosse doubles its pleasure

Northport boys, girls win Suffolk County Titles at home on same day

1 of 22

By Steven Zaitz

The Northport Tigers boys lacrosse team joined their female counterparts by winning the Suffolk County championship on Wednesday, June 16. They beat Ward Melville by a score of 8-6

Casey Fortunato, Mike Meyer and Dylan McNaughton all scored two goals apiece as the Tigers overcame an early three goal deficit. They will play Syosset on Saturday, July 19, in Bethpage for the Long Island High School Championship.

Earlier that same afternoon, the Northport Lady Tigers beat Smithtown East in a 9-8 thriller. Emma Demarco scored the winning goal with less than three minutes to go in the game. They will face the Nassau County champion Massapequa on Saturday as well.