The Cinema Arts Centre to host Alfred Hitchcock retrospective

The six-film retrospective will coincide with the legendary director’s birthday and will feature many of his most iconic films

Beginning on Friday, Aug. 11 at 7 p.m. and running through Wednesday, Aug. 16, the Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington will present a retrospective of the films of master director Alfred Hitchcock. For six consecutive days, the Cinema will present a daily screening of one of Hitchcock’s greatest films. Each of the six film screenings will feature an introduction by local film historians who will discuss the history of the film, provide, and explore the impact of some of Alfred Hitchcock’s most influential and acclaimed works.

Considered the father of the thriller genre, and dubbed the “Master of Suspense”, Hitchcock directed over fifty feature films throughout a career that spanned from the silent era in the 1920s into the late 1970s. Today, he is regarded as one of the most influential figures in the history of cinema, having pioneered many editing and camera techniques that have since become staples of modern cinema. Known for his signature blend of macabre, suspense, sex, and offbeat humor, Hitchcock is still among the most admired of film directors.

The films included in the retrospective are Psycho, Strangers on a Train, Rear Window, Notorious, Vertigo, and Shadow of a Doubt.

The Cinema Arts Centre hopes to offer both Hitchcock fanatics, and those looking to see the films for the first time, the rare opportunity to see these groundbreaking and exhilarating films on the big screen.

Film info:

Psycho

Friday, August 11 at 7 p.m.

Introduction by Film Historian Glenn Andreiev

Alfred Hitchcock’s landmark masterpiece of the macabre stars Anthony Perkins as the troubled Norman Bates, a man with an interest in taxidermy and a difficult relationship with his mother, whose old house and motel are not the place to spend a quiet evening. Nobody knows that better than Marion Crane (Janet Leigh), the ill-fated traveler whose journey ends in the notorious shower-scene. First an investigator, then Marion’s sister (Vera Miles) search for her, the suspense mounting to a terrifying climax where the mysterious killer is finally revealed. (USA, 1960, 109 mins, English | Dir. Alfred Hitchcock)

Strangers on a Train

Saturday, August 12 at 7 p.m.

Introduction by Film Historian Philip Harwood

“Your wife. My father. Criss cross.” In Alfred Hitchcock’s standout thriller, adapted from the 1950 novel by Patricia Highsmith, the cheerful yet malevolent Bruno Anthony (Robert Walker), recognizes his fellow train passenger, tennis pro Guy Haines (Farley Granger). After an introduction and a round of drinks, they continue their conversation over lunch. Revealing his knowledge of Guy’s marital problems, Bruno offers an interesting proposition: quid pro quo murders. Appalled, Guy declines, but the chance encounter will set in motion a bizarre and deadly chain of events. (USA, 1951, 101 mins, English | Dir. Alfred Hitchcock)

Rear Window

Sunday, August 13 at 7 p.m.

Introduction by Film Historian Glenn Andreiev

In this intriguing, macabre visual study of obsessive human curiosity and voyeurism, renowned New York magazine photographer L. B. “Jeff” Jeffries (James Stewart) enters his last week of home confinement, bored and anxious, and stuck inside with a broken leg. Jeff has been spending his days sitting in a wheelchair, watching his neighbors through the rear window of his Greenwich Village apartment. Despite the skepticism of his fashion-model girlfriend (Grace Kelly), Jeffries becomes convinced he has witnessed a murder and is set on solving the mystery. (USA, 1954, 112 mins, English | Dir. Alfred Hitchcock)

Notorious

Monday, August 14 at 7 p.m.

Introduction by Film Historian Philip Harwood

A thriller of rare perfection, Alfred Hitchcock’s Notorious represents a pinnacle of both its director’s legendary career and classic Hollywood cinema. In this anguished romance shot through with deception and moral ambiguity, Ingrid Bergman plays Alicia, a woman with a checkered past recruited by Devlin (Cary Grant), a suave intelligence agent. Only after she has fallen for Devlin does she learn that her mission is to seduce a Nazi industrialist (Claude Rains) hiding out in South America. (USA, 1946, 102 mins, English | Dir. Alfred Hitchcock)

Vertigo

Tuesday, August 15 at 7 p.m.

Introduction by Film Historian Philip Harwood

Alfred Hitchcock’s intensely personal, self-revealing picture, is widely considered to be one of the greatest films ever made. Starring James Stewart as a former detective with a crippling fear of heights, Vertigo, is the story of a man who is possessed by the image of a lost love who becomes increasingly consumed with trying to recreate that image. Co-starring Kim Novak in dual roles, this timeless thriller about obsession is among Hitchcock’s most influential works. (USA, 1958, 128 mins, English | Dir. Alfred Hitchcock)

Shadow of a Doubt

Wednesday, August 16 at 7 p.m.

Introduction by Film Historian Glenn Andreiev

What starts out as a charming portrait of idyllic small-town life gradually darkens into one of director Alfred Hitchcock’s most devastating thrillers. Teenage Charlie’s (Teresa Wright) illusions about her beloved Uncle (Joseph Cotten) are shattered by the suspicion that he may be the diabolical Merry Widow serial killer. As secrets are revealed, she will need to make hard choices that could end up destroying her family. Thought to be Hitchcock’s personal favorite, Shadow of a Doubt is perhaps his ultimate evocation of evil nesting among the ordinary. (USA, 1943, 108 mins, English | Dir. Alfred Hitchcock)

Fees per screening:

Public $15 | Cinema Arts Centre Members $10

You can also purchase tickets or find more information about this and other events on the Cinema Arts Centre website:www.cinemaartscentre.org