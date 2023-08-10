Catholic Health opens Ambulatory & Urgent Care in Centereach

1 of 6

Catholic Health celebrated the opening of its latest Catholic Health Ambulatory & Urgent Care with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Aug. 2. Located at 2112 Middle Country Road in Centereach, the newly constructed 63,000 square foot multispecialty care center will feature a number of primary and specialty care services, as well as a walk-in urgent care for patients with more immediate care needs.

The new center is part of Catholic Health’s growing network of multispecialty care centers, complete with diagnostic imaging, an on-site pharmacy, and a dedicated suite where Catholic Health’s gastroenterologists can perform endoscopy procedures in a safe, comfortable and convenient environment outside the hospital setting.

“Today marks an important day not only for Catholic Health but also for the residents in and near Centereach, who now have access to exceptional primary care, urgent care, and specialized care across a wide variety of medical specialties,” said Catholic Health President & CEO Patrick O’Shaughnessy, DO, MBA.

“We’ve launched a number of Ambulatory Care sites across Long Island, however, today we open our largest and most expansive. This state-of-the-art facility reflects our continuing commitment to placing more health care services outside of the hospital setting, serving our communities with highly accessible, community-based sites where patients can get the care they need, when they need it, as conveniently as possible,” he added.

The new facility is part of a $17 million development project that further strengthens Catholic Health’s goal of making quality health care more convenient for Long Islanders and to support many of the unmet health care needs of the community. Designed and constructed from the ground up, 43,000 square-feet of space will immediately be used for primary and specialty care services, eventually building out an additional 20,000 square-feet for future health care services.

The ribbon cutting ceremony featured members of Catholic Health leadership, elected officials and community leaders and Simone Healthcare Development, owner and developer of the facility.

“We are delighted to celebrate this incredible transformation of a former retail site into a state-of-the-art multispecialty ambulatory and urgent care center for Catholic Health,” said Joseph Simone, President of Simone Development Companies. “It was a true collaboration between our teams to be able to deliver this first-rate facility in just one year from start of construction. Numerous planning approvals were required and we thank the Town of Brookhaven and Suffolk County for their support and cooperation throughout the process.”

“I am happy to welcome Catholic Health Ambulatory & Urgent Care to the new Centereach location. As their largest facility, they can offer a wide variety of health services to the residents of Brookhaven Town. This is a great example of how redevelopment of a former retail property is a much better alternative to new development and it makes healthcare more easily accessible for our residents while creating jobs for local healthcare workers,” said Brookhaven Town Supervisor Ed Romaine.