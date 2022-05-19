1 of 42

By Bill Landon

It was another beautiful edition of the “Live Like Susie” remembrance and fundraiser Saturday May 14th at Rocky Point High School, where the annual charity baseball game between the Rocky Point and Mount Sinai varsity teams was played in remembrance of Susie Facini.

Facini was a Rocky Point graduate who passed away suddenly in 2011 of a cardiac event; she was 19 years old.

There was plenty of grilled hot dogs, hamburgers and salads along with T-shirt sales and raffles to raise money for local scholarships in Susie’s name.

The only requirement to receive a scholarship was to be nice, according Bernadette Facini, Susie’s mom.

Photos by Bill Landon