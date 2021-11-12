Thanksgiving food drive heads to Port Jefferson Nov. 14

It’s the season of giving! Theatre Three and the Knights of Columbus Joan of Arc Council 1992 are teaming up this year to host a Thanksgiving Food Drive for the food pantry at Infant Jesus Church in Port Jefferson on Sunday, Nov. 14 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Please help those who are less fortunate enjoy a wonderful Thanksgiving holiday with their loved ones.

The pantry is in need of stuffing, gravy, yams, cranberry sauce, certificates for turkeys, pies, sugar, Maseca corn flour, cooking oil, peanut butter, ketchup, mayonnaise, coffee, hot chocolate, rice (1# and 2# bags/boxes) canned fruit and healthy snacks.

Baby items are needed including diapers size 6, baby shampoo, baby wipes, baby powder, Desitin and lotion. Toiletries are also in low supply including shampoo, conditioner, soap, deodorant, toothbrushes, toothpaste, feminine pads and toilet paper.

Donations of grocery gift cards and cash to purchase whatever else is needed will also be accepted.

Volunteers will be set up in front of Infant Jesus Church, 110 Myrtle Ave., the convent building behind the church at 110 Hawkins Street, and Infant Jesus Chapel at St. Charles Hospital, 200 Belle Terre Road. For more information, call Brian at 631-938-6464.