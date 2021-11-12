Smithtown West boys volleyball moves on to state finals

Bulls down Massapequa

After losing the first set, 23-25, to the Nassau County Division 1 champions, the Bulls of Smithtown West rallied in the second edging Massapequa, 25-23, to even the match in the Long Island Championship game at Longwood High School Nov. 11

It was a lop-sided third set where the Bulls won it decisively, 25-15, looking for the win in the best of five games. The Bulls did just that with a 25-23 victory in the fourth set for a 3-1 victory and with it, punched their tickets to the State Finals at the Albany Center Nov. 20.

The win lifts the Bulls to 11-4 on the season and will begin with pool play at the Albany Center at 10 a.m. followed by the NYS semi-final round of the Division 1 finals at 3 p.m..

There are no tickets sold at the gate as all tickets must be purchased in advance here: https://gofan.co/app/events/406559?schoolId=NYSPHSAA

