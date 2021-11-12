Smithtown West boys volleyball moves on to state finals

Smithtown West boys volleyball moves on to state finals

Bulls down Massapequa

Smithtown West Div. 1 Long Island Champions Nov. 11. Credit: Bill Landon
Smithtown West outside hitter Matthew Fisher battles at the net for the Bulls in the Div. 1 Long Island Championship game against Massapequa Nov. 11. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown West Div. 1 Long Island Champions Nov. 11. Credit: Bill Landon
Smithtown West senior Frank Paccione at net for the Bulls in the Div. 1 Long Island Championship game against Massapequa Nov. 11. Bill Landon
Smithtown West seniors Dan Shanley and Frank Paccione battle at net for the Bulls in the Div. 1 Long Island Championship game against Massapequa Nov. 11. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown West seniors Frank Paccione, Dan Shanley and the junior Matthew Fisher at the ready for the Bulls in the Div 1 Long Island Championship game against Massapequa Nov 11. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown West senior Ryan Downing from the service line in the Div. 1 Long Island Championship game against Massapequa Nov. 11. Bill Landon
Smithtown West senior Aaron Mangino blocks a shot for the Bulls in the Div. 1 Long Island Championship game against Massapequa Nov. 11. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown West senior Dan Shanley from the service line for the Bulls in the Div. 1 Long Island Championship game against Massapequa Nov. 11. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown West Div. 1 Long Island Champions Nov. 11. Credit: Bill Landon
Smithtown West senior Dan Shanley with a kill shot for the Bulls in the Div. 1 Long Island Championship game against Massapequa Nov. 11. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown West senior Dan Shanley sets the play for the Bulls in the Div. 1 Long Island Championship game against Massapequa Nov. 11. Bill Landon
Smithtown West seniors Aaron Mangino and Frank Paccione at net for the Bulls in the Div. 1 Long Island Championship game against Massapequa Nov. 11. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown West junior Matthew Fisher spikes at net for the Bulls in the Div. 1 Long Island Championship victory against Massapequa Nov. 11. Bill Landon
Smithtown West’s Matthew Fisher and Ryan Downing for the Bulls in the Div. 1 Long Island Championship victory against Massapequa Nov. 11. Bill Landon
Smithtown West Div .1 Long Island Champions Nov. 11. Credit: Bill Landon
Smithtown West senior Dan Shanley with a block for the Bulls in the Div. 1 Long Island Championship game against Massapequa Nov. 11. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown West senior Parker McKee sets the play for the Bulls in the Div. 1 Long Island Championship game against Massapequa Nov. 11. Bill Landon
Smithtown West senior Aaron Mangino spikes at net for the Bulls in the Div. 1 Long Island Championship game against Massapequa Nov. 11. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown West Div. 1 Long Island Champions Nov. 11. Credit: Bill Landon
Smithtown West’s Matthew Fisher, Ryan Downing and Adam Bender at the ready for the Bulls in the Div. 1 Long Island Championship game against Massapequa Nov. 11. Bill Landon photo

 

After losing the first set, 23-25, to the Nassau County Division 1 champions, the Bulls of Smithtown West rallied in the second edging Massapequa, 25-23, to even the match in the Long Island Championship game at Longwood High School Nov. 11

It was a lop-sided third set where the Bulls won it decisively, 25-15, looking for the win in the best of five games. The Bulls did just that with a 25-23 victory in the fourth set for a 3-1 victory and with it, punched their tickets to the State Finals at the Albany Center Nov. 20. 

The win lifts the Bulls to 11-4 on the season and will begin with pool play at the Albany Center at 10 a.m. followed by the NYS semi-final round of the Division 1 finals at 3 p.m..

There are no tickets sold at the gate as all tickets must be purchased in advance here: https://gofan.co/app/events/406559?schoolId=NYSPHSAA
 

