UPDATE* Terryville Man With Dementia Located Unharmed

*UPDATE* Police said Grady Whidbee, of Terryville, has been located unharmed.

Suffolk County Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Terryville man who has dementia.

Police said Grady Whidbee left Woodhaven Adult Home, located at 1350 Route 112, Nov. 6 at around 3:30 p.m. Whidbee is a resident of the facility.

Whidbee, 67, is Black, 5 feet 8 inches tall, approximately 220 pounds with grey hair. He was last seen wearing a blue and red coat and sneakers. He uses a walker.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on Whidbee’s location to call 911 or the 6th Squad at 631-854-8652.