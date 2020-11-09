Man Seriously Injured in Selden Shooting

Suffolk County Police detectives are investigating a shooting that seriously injured a man in Selden Sunday night.

Police said a 22-year-old man was shot outside Fairfield at Selden, an apartment complex located at 111 College Road, at around 8:50 p.m. The victim, a resident of the apartment complex, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not release the name of the man or which hospital he was being sent to.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 6th Squad detectives at 631-854-8652 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS (8477). All calls are kept confidential.