TBR News Media Police Blotter for issue of February 24, 2022

Centereach

■ Ocean State Job Lot on Middle Country Road in Centereach reported a shoplifter on Feb. 18. A man allegedly stole assorted items including a heater and cleaning products valued at $110.

Commack

■ A woman called the police to report that a man had approached her in the Michaels parking lot on Veterans Memorial Highway in Commack on Feb. 15 and allegedly snatched her iPhone from her as she was returning to her car. The phone was valued at $500.

■ A customer at Whole Foods on Veterans Memorial Highway in Commack called the police on Feb. 13 to report that her wallet containing cash and credit cards had been stolen from her pocketbook which had been left in a shopping cart unattended.

■ Target on Veterans Highway in Commack reported a petit larceny on Feb. 8. A man and a woman entered the store and allegedly stole several air mattresses, clothing, pots and pans valued at approximately $380.

■ Speedway on Jericho Turnpike in Commack reported that a man entered the store on Feb. 12 and allegedly stole cigarettes and cash.

Huntington Station

■ OK Petroleum on East Jericho Turnpike in Huntington Station reported that someone stole $50 worth of gas on Feb. 11.

Lake Grove

■ Zales Jewelry at the Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove reported a grand larceny on Feb. 16. A man asked to see two gold necklaces, allegedly grabbed the necklaces and ran out of the store. The jewelry was valued at $7,450.

■ Macy at the Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove reported a grand larceny on Feb. 12. A man allegedly grabbed a gold chain valued at approximately $4,000 and fled the store.

Melville

■ Macy’s Backstage on Walt Whitman Road in Melville called the police on Feb. 14 to report a shoplifter. A woman allegedly stole assorted clothing worth approximately $1,000.

■ Dick’s Sporting Goods on Walt Whitman Road in Melville reported a petit larceny on Feb. 14. Two men allegedly stole men’s clothing valued at approximately $480.

■ Costco on Broadhollow Road in Melville reported a grand larceny on Feb. 18. A man entered the store and allegedly stole a Firman Generator, a Dyson vacuum and two Vitamix blenders. The merchandise was valued at $1650.

Miller Place

■ A resident on Oakland Avenue in Miller Place reported that someone entered their unlocked vehicle parked on their driveway on Feb. 16 and removed an iPod Touch and Apple AirPods valued at $320.

■ A resident on Rolling Road in Miller Place reported that someone entered their unlocked vehicle parked in the driveway on Feb. 15 and removed women’s sunglasses valued at approximately $300 and a $50 gift card.

Port Jefferson Station

■ A resident on Grant Street in Port Jefferson Station called the police on Feb. 18 to report that an unknown person had entered their unlocked vehicle the night before and stole assorted gift cards and cash.

■ Staples on Nesconset Highway in Port Jefferson Station reported a shoplifter on Feb. 17. A man allegedly stole a Brother Laser Printer valued at $200.

■ A resident on Superior Street in Port Jefferson Station reported that someone entered two cars on Feb. 15 and took a total of $330 in cash. The vehicles had been unlocked.

■ A resident on Hooper Street in Port Jefferson Station reported that a catalytic converter had been removed from their 2001 Honda Accord on Feb. 15. The item was valued at $500.

St. James

■ A resident on Grove Avenue in St. James called the police on Feb. 18 to report a rear window of a vehicle was broken and a child’s booster seat was stolen. The damage to the vehicle was $220.

Selden

■ Suffolk Wines and Liquors on Middle Country Road in Selden reported a shoplifter on Feb. 14. Two men allegedly stole two bottles of liquor valued at $225 before fleeing in a car driven by a third man.

■ Aldi Supermarket on Middle Country Road in Selden reported a shoplifter on Feb. 13. A woman allegedly stole 4 containers of Tide Pods and 6 bags of frozen shrimp valued at approximately $140.

Smithtown

■ A resident on Cygnet Drive in Smithtown called the police on Feb. 13 to report that someone had siphoned $48 worth of diesel fuel from their Audi Q7 the night before.

Sound Beach

■ A resident on Cedar Road in Sound Beach called the police on Feb. 16 to report that credit cards had been stolen from their unlocked vehicle the night before.

South Setauket

■ Target on Pond Path in South Setauket reported a grand larceny on Feb. 17. Two men entered the store and allegedly filled bags with an assortment of health and beauty products and walked out without paying. The value of the items was approximately $3,000.

