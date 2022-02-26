Port Jefferson Documentary Series announces spring series schedule

■ The long-anticipated spring Port Jefferson Documentary Series kicks off Feb. 28 with a screening of Fiddler’s Journey to the Big Screen at Theatre Three, 412 Main Street, Port Jefferson. Narrated by Jeff Goldblum, the film draws on behind-the-scenes footage of the making of Fiddler on the Roof with interviews and never-before-seen stills, capturing how this beloved musical made its triumphant, hazardous journey to the big screen and its unparalleled impact as a cultural force. Guest speaker via live Zoom will be Director Daniel Raim.

■ Up next on March 7 at Theatre Three is Youth v. Gov, the story of 21 young people, ages 13 to 19, from all over the nation and all walks of life who collectively sue the United States government for violating their constitutional rights by threatening their futures with the effects of climate change. Guest speaker will be Director Christi Cooper via live Zoom.

■ The season continues with Refuge, a story about fear and love in the American South, at Theatre Three on March 14. A leader in a white nationalist hate group finds healing from the people he once hated — a Muslim heart doctor and his town of refugees. Guest speakers via live Zoom will be directors Din Blankenship and Erin Bernhardt, and Chris Buckley and Heval Kelli, subjects in the film.

■ After a brief hiatus, The Automat will be screened at Theatre Three on April 11. Chock-full of rich archival footage of old Philadelphia and NYC, this everything-you-wanted-to-know-about-automats film is a lighthearted trip through the history of Horn & Hardart’s iconic and innovative eateries. Guest speaker will be Director Lisa Hurwitz.

■ a-ha, The Movie heads to Theatre Three on April 18. The music of Queen and the Velvet Underground instilled a sense of destiny in three teenagers living in a small town in 1970s Norway. That dream led to A-ha: the synth-pop trio featuring keyboardist Magne Furuholmen, vocalist Morten Harket, and guitarist Pål Waktaar-Savoy. Featuring new interviews with the band and previously unreleased behind-the-scenes footage. Guest speaker via live Zoom will be Director Thomas Robsahm.

■ Next up is Zero Gravity to be screened at John F. Kennedy Middle School, 200 Jayne Blvd., Port Jefferson Station on May 2. The documentary follows a diverse group of middle-school students from San Jose, CA, who compete in a nationwide tournament to code satellites aboard the International Space Station. Guest speaker via live Zoom will be Director Thomas Verrette.

■ Final documentary at Theatre Three on May 23 TBA.

*All screenings will be held at 7 p.m.

All tickets are $10 and are available online or at the event (cash only). For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.portjeffdocumentaryseries.com. The series is sponsored by Brightview Senior Living of Port Jefferson Station and Covati & Janhsen CPAS PC of Port Jefferson.