TBR News Media Police Blotter for issue of Aug. 4, 2022

The following incidents have been reported by Suffolk County Police:

Commack

■ Target on Veterans Memorial Highway in Commack called the police on July 24 to report that a man allegedly stole assorted Hanes T-shirts and a Norelco electric razor valued at $180.

■ Walmart on Crooked Hill Road in Commack reported a shoplifter on July 27. A man allegedly stole assorted soaps and food worth $53.

■ Home Depot on Jericho Turnpike in Commack reported a petit larceny on July 27. A man allegedly stole a Ryobi generator valued at approximately $700.

Greenlawn

■ TD Bank on Pulaski Road in Greenlawn was robbed on July 31. A man entered the bank at approximately 1:10 p.m., and handed a teller a note demanding cash. The teller complied and gave the man cash from the drawer, police said.

Huntington Station

■ Byron Martinez, 23, of Huntington Station was shot and killed after he answered a knock at the door at his home on 5th Avenue at 1:15 a.m. on Aug. 2. Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating.

■ Sunglass Hut on Walt Whitman Road in Melville reported a grand larceny on July 27. Two women entered the store and allegedly stole seven designer sunglasses with a total value of $3250.

■ Best Buy on Walt Whitman Road in Huntington Station reported a shoplifter on July 24. A man allegedly stole two Apple watches worth $825.

■ Target on East Jericho Turnpike, Huntington Station called police on July 25 to report that a man allegedly stole assorted electronics valued at $104.

Kings Park

■ CVS on East Main Street in Kings Park reported that several youths entered the store on July 24 and allegedly grabbed assorted groceries valued at $500 before fleeing on bicycles.

Melville

■ A woman shopping at Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace on Walt Whitman Road in Melville reported that someone stole her wallet from her shopping cart and attempted to use her credit cards shortly after.

■ Dick’s Sporting Goods on Walt Whitman Road in Melville reported a shoplifter on July 26. A woman allegedly stole various Nike clothing valued at approximately $900.

■ A 2013 Acura MDX was reported stolen from the driveway of a residence on Naomi Court in Melville on July 25. The keys had been left insid

Port Jefferson Station

■ A black Ancheer electric mountain bike was reported stolen from the Long Island Rail Road parking lot off Main Street in Port Jefferson Station on July 27. The bike, valued at $700, had been locked.

■ An SE Performance bicycle valued at $1,000 was reported stolen from in front of Planet Fitness on Route 112 in Port Jefferson Station by an unknown man on July 27.

■ A blue and yellow bicycle valued at approximately $215 was stolen from a bike rack in front of Rite Aid on Old Town Road in Port Jefferson Station on July 26. The bicycle had been unlocked.

St. James

■ Car Tech Automotive on Middle Country Road in St. James reported that a catalytic converter valued at $900 was stolen from a 2004 Ford F230 on July 28.

Selden

■ Home Depot on Middle Country Road in Selden reported a grand larceny on July 26. A man and a woman allegedly stole $4,115 worth of electrical supplies.

■ Three men allegedly stole electrical and lighting supplies valued at approximately $2,000 from Home Depot on Middle Country Road in Selden on July 25.

South Setauket

■ Stop & Shop on Pond Path in South Setauket reported two shoplifters on July 30. A man and a woman allegedly loaded grocery and beauty items into a cart and walked out without paying. The items were valued at approximately $730.

■ Home Depot on Pond Path in South Setauket called police on July 25 to report that three men allegedly stole electrical and lighting supplies worth $2,140.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

— COMPILED BY HEIDI SUTTON