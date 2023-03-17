Swing Into Spring Jazz Festival returns to Stony Brook, East Setauket March 21-25

Jazz music will once again be filling the air as the Swing Into Spring Festival returns to the North Shore from March 21 to 25, bringing with it an assortment of opportunities to hear live Jazz music. The five-day musical event will culminate in concert performances by the Aubrey Johnson Quartet and Carlos Jimenez Mambo Dulcet, and a Collegiate Big Band Brawl, Community Jazz Night and Jam Session Techniques Workshop.

The Swing into Spring Festival is the creation of Suffolk County Legislator Kara Hahn in partnership with Thomas Manuel, President and Founder of The Jazz Loft in Stony Brook and will be held at The Jazz Loft and in local shops and restaurants, including Sweet Mama’s, Stony Brook Chocolate, The Country House, Madiran Wine Bar, Bliss and The Three Village Inn.

“I think it is wonderful that [the Three Village area] will be alive with the sounds of Jazz for a week,” said Manuel. “The Swing Into Spring Festival has grown year after year into this wonderful mini-festival that truly brings the town to life and attracts folks from all over Long Island. We’re honored to be presenting such a diverse and unique blend of artists this year and also to be extending the invitation to young and upcoming artists.”

“Just as hearing that first songbird of the year warms spirits that have been chilled by the winter cold, so too does that first note of ‘Swing into Spring’ within this vibrant community eager to welcome locals, tourists, and music lovers back,” said Leg. Hahn.

Schedule of events

Tuesday, March 21

Collegiate Big Band Brawl

The Swing Into Spring Festival will kick off with a Collegiate Big Band Brawl where Long Island’s collegiate Jazz Ensembles face off in a battle royale! Stony Brook University’s Blowage Big Band will be performing against ensemble groups from Hofstra and Long Island University (Post) at the Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Ave., Stony Brook at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30 adults, $25 seniors, $20 students, $15 children at www.thejazzloft.org.

An evening of jazz from 6 to 8 p.m.

— Bliss Restaurant, 766 Route 25A, East Setauket welcomes Steve Salerno on guitar and Tom Manuel on cornet.

— Sweet Mama’s Restaurant, 121 Main St., Stony Brook welcomes Frank Hansen on bass and Chris Donohue on tenor sax.

— Madiran Wine Bar, 209 Route 25A, East Setauket welcomes Dean Johnson on bass and Kevin Clark on guitar.

Wednesday, March 22

Improvisation & Jam Session Techniques Workshop

On the second day of the Swing Into Spring Festival, The Jazz Loft will host a workshop focused on improvisation followed by a jam session where Jazz musicians can collaborate on stage from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Featuring Dean Johnson on bass, Rich Iacona on piano, Tom Manuel on cornet and Ellis Holmes on drums Tickets are $10. Visit www.thejazzloft.org.

Jam Session at the Jazz Loft

The Jazz Loft hosts a Jam Session featuring The Jazz Loft Trio led by Keenan Zachfrom 7 to 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $10, $5 after 8 p.m.

An evening of jazz from 6 to 8 p.m.

— Madiran Wine Bar, 209 Route 25A, East Setauket welcomes Steve Salerno on guitar, and Tom Manuel on cornet.

— Sweet Mama’s Restaurant, 121 Main St., Stony Brook welcomes Kevin Clark on guitar and Frank Hansen on bass.

— Three Village Inn, 150 Main St., Stony Brook welcomes the The Jazz Loft Trio (Dean Johnson on bass, Rich Iacona on piano and Ellis Holmes on drums).

— Country House Restaurant, 1175 North Country Road, Stony Brook presents Lee Tamboulian on piano.

Thursday, March 23

Jimenez Mambo Dulcet in concert

Carlos Jimenez Mambo Dulcet is a NYC based salsa band and will be performing at The Jazz Loft at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30 adults, $25 seniors, $20 students, $15 children at www.thejazzloft.org.

An evening of jazz from 6 to 8 p.m.

— Country House Restaurant, 1175 North Country Road, Stony Brook welcomes Rich Iacona on piano and Tom Manuel on cornet.

Friday, March 24

Community Jazz Night

The Jazz Loft hosts a Community Jazz Night at 7 p.m. with multiple local jazz acts performing including The Bay Big Band, Moment’s Notice, and the Keenan Zach Trio. Tickets are $30 adults, $25 seniors, $20 students, $15 children at www.thejazzloft.org.

Saturday, March 25

Aubrey Johnson Quartet in concert

For the final day of the Swing Into Spring Festival, the Jazz Loft will present New York based vocalist, composer, and educator Aubrey Johnson in concert at 7 p.m. with Tomoko Omura on violin, Chris McCarthy on piano, and Matt Aronoff on bass. Tickets are $30 adults, $25 seniors, $20 students, $15 children at www.thejazzloft.org.

An afternoon of jazz

Stony Brook Chocolate, 143 Main St., Stony Brook welcomes Mike Hall on bass and Steve Salerno on guitar from 4 to 6 p.m. *Featuring $5 hot chocolate you can make with a chocolate instrument for sale.

Funding for the Festival comes in part from the Suffolk County Department of Economic Development & Planning and Suffolk County Legislator Kara Hahn and the Al Greiman Cabaret Series.