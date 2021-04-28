Sweetbriar Nature Center presents Creatures of the Night April 30

Families with children ages 7 and up are invited to Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown for a Creatures of the Night program on April 30 from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Nocturnal and crepuscular animals have different features and behaviors to help them be active in the dark. After taking a twilight hike, you will learn about creatures that are active at night. Meet some fluffy and scaly nocturnal creatures and learn about all their amazing adaptations! Please bring a flashlight, bug spray and dress warm. Masks are mandatory. $10 per person. Advance registration required by visiting www.sweetbriarnc.org. For more information, call 631 979-6344.