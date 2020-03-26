SUNY Announces SBU’s Sixth President

After a months long search, a new president has been chosen for Stony Brook University.

Maurie McInnis, executive vice president and provost at the University of Texas at Austin and a renowned cultural historian, was named SBU’s sixth president. State University of New York Board of Trustees Chairman Merryl Tisch and SUNY Chancellor Kristina M. Johnson made the announcement March 26.

“This is an exciting moment for Stony Brook, and I’m confident Dr. Maurie McInnis will take the university to even greater heights in its unique role in fostering innovation, creativity and research that impacts the state, country and the world,” Johnson said in a news release.

McInnis will take over the role July 1. Michael Bernstein has been serving as interim president since the departure of Dr. Samuel L. Stanley Jr. last summer. Stanley left SBU to to take on the role of Michigan State University president.

As chief executive for Stony Brook, McInnis will also oversee Stony Brook Medicine.

“It is now as important as ever to support all our campuses with strong and proven leaders who can quickly navigate challenges, such as the impact of the coronavirus, and keep our students on a path to the world class higher education they expect,” Tisch said in the release. “Dr. Maurie McInnis has demonstrated experience and the characteristics of such a leader, and we are entrusting her to lead and inspire the students and faculty of Stony Brook University for years to come.”

As the chief academic officer for the University of Texas at Austin, McInnis leads strategic planning for the university’s academic mission, which includes academic programs and initiatives across 18 colleges and schools, serving and supporting more than 51,000 students and 3,000 teaching and research faculty. She is responsible for the budget for the university’s academic division, managing 1.8 billion of the institution’s 3.1 billion-dollar budget. She is also deeply involved in the university’s fundraising efforts, leading a team of development officers.

McInnis said she was honored by the opportunity to lead an institution that is “both at the forefront of groundbreaking research and committed to advancing the American dream.”

“The critical issues we face today have made it even more clear the important role higher education plays in educating tomorrow’s leaders and tackling today’s challenges by fostering cross-disciplinary research,” she said. “At higher education institutions, our responsibility is not just to admit students but to give them the tools to succeed throughout their collegiate careers and after graduation.”

McInnis earned her bachelor’s degree with highest distinction in art history from University of Virginia, and received her master’s degree and Ph.D. in art history from Yale University. She is married with two children.