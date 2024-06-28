Summer Concerts in the Courtyard return to Northport Public Library

1 of 5

Summer concerts return to Northport Public Library, 151 Laurel Ave., Northport this July. No registration is required. Seating will be provided, or you may bring a blanket and find a spot on the Library Courtyard lawn. In the event of inclement weather, the concerts will take place on the rain date listed. Visit www.nenpl.org for updates.

Ed Travers Band

Tuesday, July 2, 7:00 p.m. (rain date: Wednesday, July 3)

Come enjoy a taste of Margaritaville with one of Long Island’s premier Jimmy Buffet tribute bands.

Dave Clive’s Nawlins Funk Band

Tuesday, July 9, 7:00 p.m. (rain date: Wednesday, July 10)

Experience the best of New Orleans party music from the 1950s to the sounds of today, featuring traditional rhythms combined with modern blues, jazz, and funk

‘Pure Joy’ with Paige Patterson

Tuesday, July 16, 7:00 p.m. (rain date: Wednesday, July 17)

Restore your faith in the timeless power of music as you listen to songs from Sinatra to Santana, Bon Jovi to Broadway, ’70’s rock, classic soul, and much more.

The Dedications

Tuesday, July 23, 7:00 p.m. (rain date: Wednesday, July 24)

Led by singer John Zollo, this vocal group performs ’50’s and ’60’s harmony, rock and roll, and ballads, as well as classic rock of the ’70s and ’80s, all with great musical accompaniment.

The Rustlers

Tuesday, July 30, 7:00 p.m. (rain date: Wednesday, July 31)

This talented country band takes the stage to deliver an unforgettable evening of the best classic and contemporary country music.