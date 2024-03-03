Suffolk D.A.: Employee of Dix Hills group home indicted for repeated rape of 13-year-old resident

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced on Feb. 27 that Hayden Daley, 28, of Deer Park, was indicted for Rape in the Second Degree and other related charges, for allegedly repeatedly raping a 13-year-old child who was a resident of the WellLife Network in Dix Hills while he was employed there.

“Children, particularly those who are vulnerable due to their life circumstances, deserve the utmost protection,” said District Attorney Tierney. “My office is committed to holding accountable anyone who abuses their position of authority to sexually exploit others.”

According to the investigation, in May 2023, Daley was a Child Support Professional at the WellLife Network, a residential facility for children operated by the New York State Office of Mental Health. Over the course of several months, Daley allegedly subjected the 13-year-old victim to numerous acts of sexual abuse which occurred both inside and outside of the group home. After Daley learned that he was under investigation for these alleged crimes, he quit his job at the WellLife Network. However, Daley allegedly continued to meet the victim outside of the group home on various occasions and sexually abused her.

On January 20, 2024, Daley allegedly drove to the group home and attempted to pick up the victim in his car, but an employee at the facility called the police. When the police arrived, they placed Daley under arrest.

On February 26, 2024, Daley was arraigned on the indictment before County Court Judge, the

Honorable Karen M. Wilutis, for the following charges:

 Five counts of Rape in the Second Degree, Class D felonies;

 Eight counts of Criminal Sexual Act in the Second Degree, Class D felonies;

 One count of Rape in the Third Degree, a Class E felony;

 Three counts of Criminal Sexual Act in the Third Degree, Class E felonies;

 Two counts of Sexual Misconduct, Class A misdemeanors; and

 One count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a Class A Misdemeanor.

Judge Wilutis ordered Daley to be held on $80,000 cash, $160,000 bond, or $800,000 partially secured bond during the pendency of the case. Daley is due back in court on April 1, 2024, and is being represented by Robert Macedonio, Esq.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Katherine Flinchum of the Child Abuse and Domestic Violence Bureau with investigative assistance from Detective Matthew Garcia of the Suffolk County Police Department’s Second Squad.