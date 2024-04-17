Suffolk D.A.: Central Islip man indicted for 2022 fatal shooting of 19-year-old during attempted robbery
Erick Garcia Allegedly Shot and Killed 19-Year-Old Carlos Guillen
Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced on April 12 that Erick Garcia, 20, of Central Islip, was indicted for Murder in the Second Degree and other related charges, for allegedly fatally shooting Carlos Guillen, 19, of Bay Shore, during an attempted robbery in October 2022.
“Our prosecutors and law enforcement partners are relentless in their pursuit of solving homicide cases in Suffolk County,” said District Attorney Tierney. “I would like to thank the detectives here for not giving up and making sure that no victim is overlooked.”
According to the investigation, on October 1, 2022, Garcia allegedly arranged to meet Guillen in a plan devised by Garcia to rob Guillen. When Guillen arrived at the meeting location, Garcia allegedly went into Guillen’s vehicle armed with a firearm and attempted to execute the robbery. Guillen then accelerated with Garcia still inside the vehicle, and Garcia allegedly then shot Guillen. Surveillance video captured Garcia exiting Guillen’s vehicle thereafter, while it was still in motion. Guillen attempted to call 911 but was unable to speak during the call and then crashed his vehicle. He was then transported to South Shore University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
On November 10, 2022, approximately one month after the shooting, Garcia was arrested in Central Islip on an unrelated case after police allegedly found him in possession of a 9 mm unserialized gun. Garcia was then indicted for Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, a Class C violent felony, and arraigned on the indictment before Acting Supreme Court Justice Steven A. Pilewski. Justice Pilewski ordered Garcia to be placed on supervised release with GPS conditions during the pendency of that case, which is still pending. Garcia is due back in court for that case on May 3, 2024. The gun allegedly recovered from Garcia during the November 2022 arrest is not believed to be connected to the homicide.
Garcia was located by the Suffolk County Police Department on April 11, 2024, and placed under arrest for homicide. On April 12, 2024, Garcia was arraigned on the new indictment before Justice Pilewski, for the following charges:
Two counts of Murder in the Second Degree, Class A felonies;
One count of Attempted Robbery in the First Degree, a Class C violent felony; and
One count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, a Class C violent felony.
Justice Pilewski ordered Garcia to be remanded during the pendency of the case. Garcia is due back in court on May 31, 2024, and he is being represented by Christopher Gioe, Esq.
The homicide case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Sheetal Shetty of the Homicide Bureau, and the investigation was conducted by Detective Michael Repperger from the Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad. The gun possession case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Matthew Laube of the Major Crime Bureau.