Suffolk D.A.: Central Islip man indicted for 2022 fatal shooting of 19-year-old during attempted robbery

On November 10, 2022, approximately one month after the shooting, Garcia was arrested in Central Islip on an unrelated case after police allegedly found him in possession of a 9 mm unserialized gun. Garcia was then indicted for Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, a Class C violent felony, and arraigned on the indictment before Acting Supreme Court Justice Steven A. Pilewski. Justice Pilewski ordered Garcia to be placed on supervised release with GPS conditions during the pendency of that case, which is still pending. Garcia is due back in court for that case on May 3, 2024. The gun allegedly recovered from Garcia during the November 2022 arrest is not believed to be connected to the homicide.

Garcia was located by the Suffolk County Police Department on April 11, 2024, and placed under arrest for homicide. On April 12, 2024, Garcia was arraigned on the new indictment before Justice Pilewski, for the following charges:

 Two counts of Murder in the Second Degree, Class A felonies;

 One count of Attempted Robbery in the First Degree, a Class C violent felony; and

 One count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, a Class C violent felony.

Justice Pilewski ordered Garcia to be remanded during the pendency of the case. Garcia is due back in court on May 31, 2024, and he is being represented by Christopher Gioe, Esq.

The homicide case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Sheetal Shetty of the Homicide Bureau, and the investigation was conducted by Detective Michael Repperger from the Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad. The gun possession case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Matthew Laube of the Major Crime Bureau.