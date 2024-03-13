Suffolk D.A.: Bronx man sentenced to one to three years in prison for identity theft of multiple Suffolk County residents
Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced on March 13 that Donald Archibald, 44, of the Bronx, was sentenced to one to three years in prison after he pleaded guilty in February to multiple counts of grand larceny and identity theft for stealing the identities of multiple Suffolk County residents and then using their personal identifying information to obtain money.
“Identity theft comes with serious consequences. Not only for the thief but also for the victims. No one wants their personal information stolen and used for illegal activities or have their funds wiped out to fund a criminal’s greed,” said District Attorney Tierney. “We take these crimes seriously and we will continue to go after those who take advantage of others through such deceptive and invasive means.”
According to court documents and the defendant’s admissions during his guilty plea allocution, on April 13, 2023, at approximately 12:12 p.m., after obtaining his first victim’s Suffolk County address and contact information off the dark web, Archibald entered an M&T Bank in Bridgeport, Connecticut and displayed a false driver’s license to the bank teller. The license displayed the victim’s correct name and address but had the defendant’s face depicted. Archibald presented the teller with a withdrawal slip and withdrew $2,000 from the victim’s checking account.
Later that same day, at approximately 12:36 p.m., Archibald entered a different M&T Bank branch in Bridgeport, Connecticut and used the same Suffolk County resident’s bank account information and a “washed” check to withdraw $3,000 in cash from the victim’s account.
In a similar scheme, on April 14, 2023, after once again obtaining another Suffolk County resident’s personal information off the dark web, Archibald entered a TD Bank in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and, similarly, displayed a false driver’s license with a picture of his own face but with the victim’s information. Archibald then cashed a $4,500 “washed” check issued in the name of the victim.
On February 9, 2024, Archibald pleaded guilty to the following charges before Supreme Court Justice Richard Ambro:
One count of Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, a Class D felony;
Two counts of Identity Theft in the First Degree, Class D felonies;
One count of Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree, a Class E felony; and One count of Identity Theft in the Second Degree, a Class E felony.
On March 13, 2024, Justice Ambro ordered Archibald to serve an indeterminate sentence of one to three years in prison. He was represented by Christopher Brocato, Esq.
This case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Ryan Hunter of the Financial Crimes Bureau, and the investigation was conducted by Detective Daniel Pagano of the Suffolk County Police Department’s Financial Crime Unit.