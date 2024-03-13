Suffolk D.A.: Bronx man sentenced to one to three years in prison for identity theft of multiple Suffolk County residents

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced on March 13 that Donald Archibald, 44, of the Bronx, was sentenced to one to three years in prison after he pleaded guilty in February to multiple counts of grand larceny and identity theft for stealing the identities of multiple Suffolk County residents and then using their personal identifying information to obtain money.

“Identity theft comes with serious consequences. Not only for the thief but also for the victims. No one wants their personal information stolen and used for illegal activities or have their funds wiped out to fund a criminal’s greed,” said District Attorney Tierney. “We take these crimes seriously and we will continue to go after those who take advantage of others through such deceptive and invasive means.”

According to court documents and the defendant’s admissions during his guilty plea allocution, on April 13, 2023, at approximately 12:12 p.m., after obtaining his first victim’s Suffolk County address and contact information off the dark web, Archibald entered an M&T Bank in Bridgeport, Connecticut and displayed a false driver’s license to the bank teller. The license displayed the victim’s correct name and address but had the defendant’s face depicted. Archibald presented the teller with a withdrawal slip and withdrew $2,000 from the victim’s checking account.