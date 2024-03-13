Suffolk D.A.: Farmingville woman indicted for grand larceny

Elizabeth M. Motti Allegedly Stole Nearly Half a Million Dollars from Her Elderly Parents’ Money to Gamble

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney today announced on March 13 the indictment of Elizabeth M. Motti, 55, of Farmingville, for allegedly stealing approximately $440,000 from her vulnerable elderly parents over a one-and-a-half-year period that she used to gamble at Jake’s 58 Casino in Islandia.

“Our elder community is at increased risk for fraud and theft,” said District Attorney Tierney. “We want to place those who choose to exploit our vulnerable populations on notice that if you are caught, you will be held accountable.”

According to the investigation, between April 2017 and November 2018, Motti allegedly stole a total of $440,063 from her parents’ bank accounts by using debit cards to make withdrawals in the amount of $355,046 at ATM machines located at Jake’s 58 Casino and by making cash withdrawals from their accounts in the amount of $85,017. Motti’s parents had moved in with her after her mother had surgery so Motti could be her caretaker.

On March 13, 2024, Motti was arraigned on the indictment before Supreme Court Justice Richard Ambro, for Grand Larceny in the Second Degree, a Class C felony.