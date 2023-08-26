Suffolk Credit Union awards college scholarships to local students

Suffolk Credit Union presented college scholarships totaling $37,500 to nine local students attending Suffolk County Community College this fall. The award ceremony was held on August 16 at the credit union’s Medford branch.

This year, Ashley Bove of Holbrook received a $6,275 scholarship from the LT Michael P. Murphy Memorial Scholarship, which was matched by Suffolk Credit Union for a total of $12,550. Edward Freudenberg of Yaphank was awarded $6,275 by Suffolk Credit Union in honor of the Michael E. Reilly Foundation Memorial Scholarship.

Suffolk Credit Union Achievement Scholarships ranging from $2,150-$6,275 were awarded to Robert Cronin (Aquebogue), Hannah Walsh (Dix Hills), Arshiyan Khan (Selden), Alicia Anthony (Dix Hills), Cristal Lainez-Pixtum (Wyandanch), Amy Boos (Brentwood) and Sun Ji Lee (Commack).

“These scholarships are a result of an ongoing partnership between our credit union and the Suffolk Community College Foundation to help people throughout our communities achieve their educational and career goals,” said Michele Dean, CEO & President, Suffolk Credit Union. “By alleviating the cost of college for these hardworking students and their families, we position them for financial stability and empower their future success.”

Award recipients were selected based on their academic achievements, extracurricular activities, community involvement and essays. Since partnering with the college four years ago, Suffolk Credit Union has sponsored 36 scholarships totaling over $180,000.

Dr. Edward Bonahue, President of Suffolk County Community College, commented, “These generous scholarships reflect Suffolk Credit Union’s tradition of serving Long Island as a community-focused institution. We look forward to welcoming the recipients to our campus, where they will undoubtedly thrive.”

“We are proud to have this ongoing partnership with Suffolk Credit Union, which honors the students’ achievements and service with these meaningful scholarships,” added Sylvia A. Diaz, PhD, LMSW, Executive Director, Suffolk Community College Foundation.