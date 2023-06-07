Suffolk County Police to hold vehicle auction June 10

The Suffolk County Police Department Impound Section will hold an auction on Saturday, June 10 at the Suffolk County Police Department Impound Facility, located at 100 Old Country Road in Westhampton. The auction will begin at 9 a.m. and will be held rain or shine. There will be a preview of the vehicles on Thursday, June 8 and Friday, June 9 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the impound yard. Vehicles will also be available for preview one hour prior to the start of the auction.

Approximately 120 lots will be auctioned off including sedans, SUVs, a dump truck, trailers and motorcycles. All vehicles will start with a minimum bid of $500 and are sold as-is. For a full list of vehicles, registration information and terms and conditions for the auction, visit www.suffolkpd.org under Precinct and Specialized Units click Impound Section and followed by Upcoming Auctions and Events.