Suffolk County Police officer honored with New York State Liberty Award

Suffolk County Police Officer Kevin Farina was awarded with the New York State Liberty Award on Aug. 31 for his efforts saving two people from a burning car in June.

New York State Senator Dean Murray, along with Police Commissioner Rodney K. Harrison, presented the award to the Sixth Precinct officer during a ceremony at Police Headquarters in Yaphank. Officer Farina was on his way to work on June 24 when he observed an overturned vehicle off the road in Farmingville. Officer Farina and two off-duty NYPD officers pulled two people to safety as the vehicle caught fire.

