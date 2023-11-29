Suffolk County Police Department to hold vehicle auction on Dec. 2

1 of 4

In the market for a new car? The Suffolk County Police Department Impound Section will hold a vehicle auction on Saturday, Dec. 2 at the department’s impound facility, located at 100 Old Country Road in Westhampton. The auction will begin at 9 a.m. and will be held rain or shine. There will be a preview of vehicles on Thursday, Nov. 30 and Friday, Dec. 1 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the impound yard. Vehicles will also be available for preview for one hour prior to the start of the auction.

More than 90 lots will be auctioned off including sedans and SUVs. All vehicles will start with a minimum bid of $300 and are sold as-is. For a full list of vehicles, registration information and terms and conditions for the auction, click here or visit www.suffolkpd.org and click Precincts and Specialized Units and then Vehicle and Property Auctions.