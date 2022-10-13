Suffolk County Police Department to hold property auction Oct. 19

The Suffolk County Police Department will hold a property auction on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at the Property Section, located at 30 Yaphank Ave. in Yaphank. The auction will begin at 9 a.m. and will be held rain or shine. There will be a preview of the jewelry and select property on Tuesday, Oct. 18 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Among the items being auctioned include jewelry, watches, tools, landscaping equipment, electronics, iPhones and more. Participants must be at least 18-years-old to bid. All items are sold in “as is” condition and must be purchased with cash. Call 631-852-6308 for further information..