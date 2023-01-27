Suffolk County libraries set record for digital book checkouts in 2022

The Public Libraries of Suffolk County recently announced that it reached a record-breaking three million digital book checkouts on Livebrary.com in 2022. This milestone illustrates the continued growth and importance of library lending of e-books, audiobooks and other digital media as well as the library’s success in serving all members of the community.

Livebrary, consisting of 56 libraries in Suffolk County, is #13 of all public library consortia, one of 129 public library systems worldwide and third in New York that surpassed one million checkouts last calendar year.

The Public Libraries of Suffolk County have been providing readers 24/7 access to e-books and audiobooks for several years through the award-winning Libby app, the library reading app created by OverDrive. The large collection serves readers of all ages and interests, and usage has grown every year.

“The Public Libraries of Suffolk County continue to provide access to a diverse collection of e-books and audiobooks giving readers the opportunity to connect with a wealth of information and entertainment from wherever they may be,” said Kevin Verbesey, Director of the Suffolk Cooperative Library System.

The highest-circulating title Livebrary readers borrowed in 2022 was The Last Thing He Told Me by internationally bestselling author Laura Dave. The instant #1 New York Times bestselling mystery and Reese Witherspoon Book Club pick is about a woman searching for the truth about her husband’s disappearance…at any cost. The top-circulating genre, romance, represents the most popular in a vast catalog that also includes mystery, fantasy, children/young adult and more.

The top five e-book titles borrowed through Livebrary’s digital collection in 2022 were:

1. Verity by Colleen Hoover

2. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave

3. Wish You Were Here by Jodi Picoult

4. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid

5. The Paris Apartment by Lucy Foley

The top five audiobook titles borrowed through Livebrary’s digital collection in 2022 were:

1. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave

2. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens

3. The Paris Apartment by Lucy Foley

4. The Maid by Nita Prose

5. Apples Never Fall by Liane Moriarty

Suffolk County residents just need a valid library card from a member library to access digital books from Livebrary’s OverDrive-powered digital collection.

Readers can use any major device, including Apple®, Android™, Chromebook™ and Kindle® (U.S. only).

Download the Libby app or visit Livebrary.com to get started borrowing e-books, audiobooks and more anytime, anywhere.◆

This article originally appeared in TBR News Media’s Prime Times supplement on Jan. 26.