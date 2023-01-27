Caffe Amici, 353 Middle Country Road, Selden celebrated its 30th anniversary with a ribbon cutting ceremony. one dollar slices, a DJ and giveaways on Jan. 19.

The event was attended by Suffolk County Legislator Nick Caracappa, restaurant staff, customers, family and friends.

Founded in 1992, the current owner, Joseph Pullara, started as a busboy and eventually bought the local restaurant from Salvatore Cacciato.

Caffe Amici has been a vital asset to so many as they are tremendous community supporters, from their annual scholarships for high school graduates, to feeding those in need, as well as supplying meals for large community fundraisers, NYSMAA, local Fire Departments as well as a multitude of other memorable events.

“The owner, Joseph Pullara, and the entire staff, it is because of their continued commitment to their quality dining experience, that they are truly a gem in the heart of our community,” said Legislator Caracappa.