Suffolk County Legislator Rob Trotta hosts food drive for St. Vincent de Paul Society in Kings Park

Suffolk County Legislator Rob Trotta is currently collecting non-perishable food items, including snacks for school and after school, as well as personal care products for the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry. The pantry is located at St. Joseph’s Church, 59 Church Street, Kings Park, and is open on Monday and Thursday from 1 p.m. to 4 pm. To speak with someone at the pantry, please call 631-269-6635.

Specific items that they are seeking include snack size cookies, chips, pretzels, juice boxes, small bottled water, and salsa and chips. They also need such staples as cereal, bottles of cooking oil, sugar, flour, mustard, mayonnaise, pasta, sauce, breadcrumbs, Hamburger Helper, pickles, canned fish, meat and fruit, boxed milk, Pop Tarts, honey, napkins, paper towels, sandwich bags, and cleaning supplies. Personal care items requested are body wash, toothpaste, shaving cream, razors, shampoo, tissues, small hand sanitizers, and laundry detergent.

“It is important to help our fellow neighbors so donations of these needed items may be dropped off at my office at 59 Landing Avenue, Suite 1 A, (blue door), Smithtown, throughout the year, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., or brought to the food pantry,” said Suffolk County Legislator Rob Trotta. For more information, please call Legislator Trotta’s office at 631-854-3900.