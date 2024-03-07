Suffolk County Legislator Rob Trotta hosts annual pet food drive

Suffolk County Legislator Rob Trotta is participating in the 13th Annual Legislative Pet Food Drive Challenge to support Baxter’s Pet Pantry, a program of Long Island Cares.

Since 2009, they have provided free pet food and supplies to individuals and families in need, in an effort to enable them to keep their pets at home instead of placing them in shelters.

According to Long Island Cares, dog and cat food are the most requested items by their member agencies. “I would be most appreciative if the generous residents and pet lovers in my district would help out,” Trotta said.

The pet pantry needs 5 pounds, 10 pounds or larger bags of dog and cat food, canned and dry cat/dog food, cat/dog treats, birdseed, and food for fish, rabbits, and ferrets, as well as kitty litter and small new toys.

Long Island Cares asks that all pet food be unopened, and in its original packaging.

The drive is from now until May 1. Donations are accepted at the district office of Legislator Trotta located at 59 Landing Avenue, Suite 1 (first office), Smithtown. The office is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. For more information, call 631-854-3900.