Suffolk County D.A.: Pair convicted of violating Suffolk’s Evergreen law after dumping garbage in the Pine Barrens

Marvin Sandoval and Charles Weiss to Pay $15,000 in Combined Fines

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced on April 29 that Marvin Sandoval, 29, of Ronkonkoma, and Charles Weiss, 33, of Coram, pleaded guilty to dumping a pile of construction waste and household debris in a remote wooded area within the protected Long Island Central Pine Barrens Region.

“Suffolk will not tolerate illegal dumping,” said District Attorney Tierney. “My office will protect every square inch of natural space in this county and will respond with swift and aggressive prosecution whenever it is threatened.”

According to court documents and the defendants’ admissions during their guilty plea allocutions, on November 6, 2024, Weiss and Sandoval, as part of a hired job, loaded a U-Haul box truck with construction waste and household debris and then drove into a remote wooded area within the Long Island Central Pine Barrens Region where they dumped the contents of the truck onto the forest floor. The materials they dumped consisted of pieces of wood furniture, used paint cans, paint rollers, shower doors, chandeliers, large pieces of styrofoam, a sink, a granite countertop, tools, and multiple bags of household garbage.