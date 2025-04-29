Suffok County D.A.: Holbrook man sentenced to 53 years in prison for operating as a major drug trafficker

Over the course of the investigation, law enforcement learned that Defreitas was a member of a large-scale organization in Suffolk County that was conspiring to sell substantial amounts of crack cocaine and fentanyl, using loaded firearms to protect their narcotics empire.

On March 9, 2023, a male and female were in a hotel room rented by Defreitas. When the female overdosed in the hotel room, Defreitas directed his associates not to call 911. Defreitas removed drugs and other evidence from the hotel room and then went to eat at a nearby Wendy’s. Hours later, Defreitas allowed one of his associates to call 911. By that time, both the female and male had fatally overdosed in the hotel room.

Defreitas was arrested on March 11, 2023, while staying in another hotel. That same day, members of law enforcement executed search warrants at Defreitas’ hotel room, his trailer in Holbrook, and his vehicle that was used for drug trafficking. During those searches, law enforcement recovered cocaine, fentanyl, two loaded firearms, cutting agents, drug packaging materials, scales used to weigh narcotics, and numerous hotel room key cards. Additionally, at the time of his arrest, Defreitas was found to be in possession of bank cards in the names of two of his overdose victims.

On May 18, 2023, Defreitas testified at a court proceeding on his own behalf. The evidence at trial showed that during that proceeding, he repeatedly lied under oath about his drug dealing activity.

On March 11, 2025, exactly two years after Defreitas was arrested, he was convicted of the following 92 counts, after a jury trial that was conducted before Acting Supreme Court Justice Anthony Senft: