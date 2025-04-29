Suffok County D.A.: Holbrook man sentenced to 53 years in prison for operating as a major drug trafficker
Russell Defreitas was Convicted after a Jury Trial of 92 Counts
Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced on April 29 that Russell Defreitas, 55, of Holbrook, also known as “Merc,” was sentenced to 53 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of Operating as a Major Drug Trafficker, and 91 other charges, for his role in a large-scale cocaine and fentanyl trafficking operation in Suffolk County which caused two fentanyl overdose deaths.
“Today’s sentencing of this major trafficker, while significant, highlights the urgent need for stronger legislation. The passage of Chelsey’s Law in New York State would give prosecutors additional tools to hold dealers accountable when their products cause death,” said District Attorney Tierney. “This defendant’s actions directly led to two overdose fatalities, yet our current laws don’t allow us to charge these preventable deaths as the homicides that they are. Chelsey’s Law would ensure that those who profit from dealing deadly substances face consequences proportionate to the devastation they cause in our communities.”
The evidence at trial established that, in September 2022, law enforcement responded to a fatal overdose in Holbrook. Members of the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office East End Drug Task Force endeavored to investigate the circumstances surrounding the overdose.
Over the course of the investigation, law enforcement learned that Defreitas was a member of a large-scale organization in Suffolk County that was conspiring to sell substantial amounts of crack cocaine and fentanyl, using loaded firearms to protect their narcotics empire.
On March 9, 2023, a male and female were in a hotel room rented by Defreitas. When the female overdosed in the hotel room, Defreitas directed his associates not to call 911. Defreitas removed drugs and other evidence from the hotel room and then went to eat at a nearby Wendy’s. Hours later, Defreitas allowed one of his associates to call 911. By that time, both the female and male had fatally overdosed in the hotel room.
Defreitas was arrested on March 11, 2023, while staying in another hotel. That same day, members of law enforcement executed search warrants at Defreitas’ hotel room, his trailer in Holbrook, and his vehicle that was used for drug trafficking. During those searches, law enforcement recovered cocaine, fentanyl, two loaded firearms, cutting agents, drug packaging materials, scales used to weigh narcotics, and numerous hotel room key cards. Additionally, at the time of his arrest, Defreitas was found to be in possession of bank cards in the names of two of his overdose victims.
On May 18, 2023, Defreitas testified at a court proceeding on his own behalf. The evidence at trial showed that during that proceeding, he repeatedly lied under oath about his drug dealing activity.
On March 11, 2025, exactly two years after Defreitas was arrested, he was convicted of the following 92 counts, after a jury trial that was conducted before Acting Supreme Court Justice Anthony Senft:
- One count of Operating as a Major Drug Trafficker, a Class A-I felony;
- Eight counts of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the First Degree, Class A-Ifelonies;
- 10 counts of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Second Degree, Class A-IIfelonies;
- One count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Second Degree, a ClassA-II felony;
- One count of Conspiracy in the Second Degree, a Class B felony;
- Six counts of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, Class Bfelonies;
- 45 counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, Class Bfelonies;
- Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, Class C violent felonies;
- Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, Class D violent felonies;
- One count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree, a Class D felony;
- Three counts of Perjury in the First Degree, a Class D felony;
- One count of Tampering with Physical Evidence, a Class E felony;
- Five counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree, ClassA misdemeanors; and
- Six counts of Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree, Class Amisdemeanors.
On April 29, 2025, Defrietas was sentenced to 53 years in prison. He represented himself.
This case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Jacob T. Kubetz and Raquel G. Tisi of the Narcotics Bureau, with assistance from Paralegal Lisa Zimmerman, Research Analyst Brooke Baade, and Investigative Auditor Carlos Gutama, of the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office. The investigation was conducted by Detective Investigator William Warren of the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office’s East End Task Force.