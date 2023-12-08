Suffolk County Community College top SUNY School in Cyber Competition

Suffolk County Community College students Ryan Riazi, Jose Miguel Mancero, Wilson Pineda, Justin Trieu, Enoch Gomez, Manuel Gomez and Dylan Zagal recently competed in the Fall 2023 National Cyber League Competition, finished 50th overall in the nation, were the fourth highest ranked community college team in the nation and the top SUNY school in the national cyber security competition.

The competition featured participation from 8,583 students from 802 high schools, colleges, and universities nationwide, representing all 50 states.

Overall, Suffolk placed:

50th in the Nation

Top 10% of all competitors

33rd amongst CAE-CD designated schools

21st overall in the East Region

4th Highest Ranked Community College in the Nation

Top School in the SUNY System

“The outstanding results these students achieved comes from transforming the knowledge gained from the high caliber curriculum at Suffolk and executing those skills in a real-world scenario. Being amongst the dedication and enthusiasm of this group of students is amazing,” said Cybersecurity Club Advisor Jon Sadowski.

The NCL Competition is a biannual event that enables students to prepare and test themselves against practical cybersecurity challenges that they will likely face in the workforce, such as identifying hackers from forensic data, pen testing and auditing vulnerable websites, recovering from ransomware attacks and additional cyber skill sets.

Students that participate in the NCL receive valuable performance data through individualized Scouting Reports, which aligns their experience to industry certifications and government standards. The reports enable students to showcase tangible evidence of their technical skills to employers.

About the National Cyber League

Established in 2011 by an alliance of public agencies dedicated to developing the next generation of cybersecurity professionals, the National Cyber League is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization aiming to help students develop, practice and validate their cybersecurity knowledge and skills. To learn more, visit nationalcyberleague.org.