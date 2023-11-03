Stretch Zone celebrates grand opening of first location in Suffolk County

On Oct. 12, Brookhaven Town Councilwoman Jane Bonner and Mt. Sinai/Miller Place Chamber Alliance President Holly Bottiglieri attended a ribbon cutting ceremony for the grand opening of the first Stretch Zone in Suffolk County at 385 Route 25A in Miller Place to wish Stretch Zone owner, Elizabeth Valencia the best of luck in her new venture.

Established in 2004, Stretch Zone has made significant contributions to the field of stretching with its unique tables and patented strapping system, aimed at providing lasting benefits to its users. The company’s goal is to improve mobility and overall well-being.

Stretch Zone offers services to a diverse group of individuals, including athletes, stroke survivors, hip or knee replacement patients, office workers, and people with conditions like multiple sclerosis and Parkinson’s disease. With the new Miller Place branch, Stretch Zone now has 300 locations in 40 states.

For more information, call 631-743-9719 or go to their website at www.stretchzone.com.